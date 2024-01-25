Nigerian singer Simi has opened up on how she her husband, Adekunle Gold.

She revealed this in an interview with Tea with Taypod.

In the interview, the music diva revealed that she never wanted to get married to a singer.

Back when Simi was a rising star, Adekunle Gold was just a fan sending her messages on Facebook. She never replied those messages till date.

According to her, he wasn’t even a musician when they met; he was working as a photoshop designer.

However, fate had other plans. Their paths crossed again, and they struck up a connection.

What started as a fan-artist relationship soon blossomed into something more.

Simi concluded by dishing out a strong advice to ladies.

