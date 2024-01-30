BBNaija star, Princess Onyejekwe recounts her experience of having her Range Rover stolen by an Abuja restaurant staff.

The reality TV star revealed how, on November 28, 2023, she went to a restaurant in Maitama, Abuja, and her car was stolen.

She arrived at the Chinese restaurant at 7:10 p.m., exhausted from her workday, at her friend’s recommendation.

She searched all over when she was ready to leave at 8:30 p.m. but was unable to locate her car key.

She made the decision to head out since it was getting late and hoped to have her car towed until the key was found. Her car was not in the assigned spot when she got back to the restaurant at 8:40 a.m.

She revealed that she had been mistreated by management despite having informed them before leaving the previous evening.

Princess identified the perpetrators in a subsequent video after the police had taken them into custody. She also revealed that the vehicle had sustained significant vandalism.

Watch the video below: