Nollywood actress, Ebelle Okaro has expressed thankfulness to God on her birthday today, January 19.

Taking to her Instagram page, the veteran actress reflected on the past year, acknowledging it wasn’t always easy, but God provided strength and guidance through the challenges.

On her birthday, Ebelle Okaro appreciated God for his blessings, including health, family, and friends,

She prayed for continued grace, wisdom, and strength to face future challenges and to grow closer to God through service and worship.

In her words;

“MY BIRTHDAY IS TODAY.

I thank you, Lord, for the gift of life, gift of health of mind and body, gift of family, a roof over my head, friends, colleagues, and fans.

Lord, you have given me a heart and a mouth full of gratitude. You taught me to be content with whatever you have bestowed on me.

The journey of last year was not a smooth one, but you navigated my path as you deemed fit.

I couldn’t have made it this far without you, Lord. You taught me to smile through it all.

The disappointments I encountered, the insensitivity of people towards my plight, the uncaring utterances and behaviour encountered during my trying period, were all calmed by you.

How can I forsake you knowing you are the Pillar that holds my world.

Father, please give me the grace, wisdom, and blessings I need to stay focused. Do not let me be dismayed with challenges that are bound to come my way.

Channel my energy to a good course that will be pleasing to you.

I pray as i grow older, I would know you, serve you, and worship you better. All these I ask of you in the mighty name of Jesus, Amen.”

