Popular content creator, Deeone is interested in confirming his junior colleague Phyna’s statement that she turned down a N5 million offer from a fan for a single night.

On her podcast, “Spill With Phyna,” Phyna had previously discussed declining a man who wanted to spend a night with her for N5 million.

Phyna conveyed her astonishment and asked for the man’s account number so she could send him the N5 million.

Deeone, who recently labeled Davido as a clout chaser on the Trends and Bants program, retorted by requesting evidence to support Phyna’s claims.

He was wondering if he could get the man’s number so he could call him and confirm what she had said, even though he wasn’t coming to the conclusion that she had lied.

See some comments below:

strictlykreative_media said: “Zero content but always jumping into people talk.”

iamslimporshe penned: “Everybody wan sha use Phyna raise their dead career….I don even forget say this one exist.😂😂”

ms_jennieeee asked: “Yes, she’s lying but why do you feel the need to speak on almost everything 😒 🤦🏽‍♀️”

