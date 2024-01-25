The lady who is looking for a house bemoans the condition of a N200K self that an Abuja real estate agent showed her.

The unfinished interior of the house is seen in the video she shared.

The walls were not even completely painted, just plastered.

As he showed her the different rooms, he could hear the background of her agent’s voice.

Since a shovel was seen in the room, it appears that not even the toilet has been finished.

@AB Stylez said: “😅😅😅na you go build am complete”

@Believe Ehanire stated: “Na that shovel de make me laugh 😂”

@camill Nnadi penned: “See the kitchen and this one na the toilet 😂😂😂 He still get mind dey show you around wetin em tek 😂😂😂😂😂”

@Doo 🌚 commented: “lol you’ll use up to 500k to renovate and furnish the house 🤭😂”

@Twinkle 🦄🦋 wrote: “😂😂use the remaining money complete the house.”

@user324958624103 reacted: “the con in the self con is short for construction 👍👍”

@Chidimma♏️ said: “😂😂my sister finish the building urself 😂😭”

Watch the video below: