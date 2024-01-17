Jayda Cheaves, a well-known American internet sensation and entrepreneur, gained attention when she raved about soup and Nigerian Eba.

She talked about her time in Nigeria in a recent interview, and she said she had a great time there.

Jayda Cheaves also mentioned that she wanted to obtain a Nigerian passport after trying the renowned Nigerian Eba with soup, suggesting that she had enjoyed her stay in Nigeria immensely.

it would be recalled that Jayda Cheaves made headlines a few weeks ago when it was allegedly suggested that she was seeing Burna Boy.

According to rumors, Jayda traveled by plane to host parties in Nigeria. The rumors that Burna was dating Jayda gained traction after Jayda revealed on Instagram stories that she was in the well-known city of Lagos.