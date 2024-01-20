Speed Darlington, a popular musician, responds to critics who compare him to Davido and Wizkid, insisting that he is the richest Nigerian musician alive.

During his live video with fans, he stated that he is Nigeria’s richest musician alive, and no other musician comes close.

However, some fans listed big names in the music industry who might be richer than him.

Such names as Davido and Wizkid were mentioned and he nearly lost it.

Speed Darlington insisted that he’s the richest among them and no other comes close.

Read some reactions below:

daberechi.fortune said: “I reject it for the person he is talking to

The person will not die young amen💯”

zonarman01 said: “Empty barrel makes the loudest noise”

exxenceofficial wrote: “Its funny how anyone can just come out to say their the richest without any prove or evidence. Sending love to y’all in Nigeria 🇳🇬❤️”

vic__tor___96 said: “Speed Darlington just Dey feel like RickRose 😂”

fawzmustapha’ wrote: “Na dj chicken brother be this seh 😂”

Watch the video below: