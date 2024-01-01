Nigerian rap maestro, Panshak Zamani popularly known as Ice Prince, has blamed colleague and former label mate, Jesse Jagz for the split of Choc Boiz.

Speaking in a recent interview with Echoo Room, the Superstar crooner said Jesse Jagz should have done more to keep the collective together.

Choc Boiz is a music collective comprising MI Abaga, Jesse Jagz and Ice Prince which split after the last two left Chocolate City to form their own record labels; Jagz Nation and Super Cool Cat.

Ice Prince admitted that Jesse had been supportive to him, but still decided to hold him accountable for the rift that tore apart the Choc Boiz crew.

He noted that the blame often lands on M.I. due to his role as the big brother, but he insisted that Jesse should have shouldered the responsibility, and ‘taken one for the team’.

The rapper said the primary reason they established their own independent platforms, was so that they would be able to groom young artistes in the industry.

In response to the host’s question, Ice Prince said; “What happened to Choc Boiz? I would say it is growth.

“Then I do not know if it was a miscalculation or whatever but one thing that we did back then was we go got to a point where we thought that people like M, people like Jesse, people like Ice, should start up their own companies so we can allow younger artistes come in the game.

“If you remember, there was a time when Chocolate City started looking for young artistes, you know, young artistes like Koker, Ckay, Blaqbonez, had to come in. Now those artistes cannot be sharing a budget with you know that is what it was.

“The person that’s responsible for not putting this Choc Boiz Collective musically together is Jesse Jagz. I feel he needs to put more ginger for it to happen.

“Jesse you have to take one for the team, bro. A lot of times the blames always get pointed to M.I. because he is the big bro, he has to take the blame. But Jesse you have to take one for the team. It’s your fault my G. You need Jesse than he is available for the team right now.”

Watch interview: