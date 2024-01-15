Popular reality star, Angel Smith has sent off a cautionary note to women in relationships.

She shared a video of herself vibing to a popular son to which she was listening to.

While vibing to the song, she mouthed the words, “ I can take a man if I want to, but lucky for you I don’t want to”.

The words coincidentally happens to be the lyrics from the song to which she was listening to.

Some netizens have taken it as a caution to women who are in relationships.

It is noteworthy that the reality star, Angel Smith is in a relationship with her colleague, Soma whom she had both starred with on the 2023 All Stars edition of the Big Brother Naija Show.