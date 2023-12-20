BBNaija star, Angel Smith has opened up about her journey in the realm of relationships, reflecting on past experiences and her current relationship with her colleague, Soma Apex.

In an Instagram live video, the reality star admitted she often falls for men who lack direction or sense.

She specifically mentions dating men with dreadlocks and Yoruba background, some of whom exhibited red flags.

However, Angel smith is currently dating Soma, who she distinguishes from her previous partners by implying he’s not an “idiot.”

This suggests he possesses qualities she values, hinting at a potentially healthier dynamic.

She said;

“I’m so good at picking men that dont have sense, and the ones that dont know what to do with their lives, that’s the issue…..all the men ive been with are on dreads, yoruba men, walking red flags…..luckily the man i’m dating

curently (Soma) is not an idiot”

Watch below;

ALSO READ:Lady weeps bitterly after discovering that all the money she put in a saving box has mysterious disappeared (video)