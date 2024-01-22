A young Nigerian man is next to himself with excitement as he wins the Tunde Edunt’s birthday giveaway car.

The popular Instagram blogger had pledged to give a car to one of his followers as part of his birthday celebration and has now redeemed that promise.

A 2008 Toyota Camry valued at N6.5 million was given away to a fan identified as Johnson Linus, according to a video posted by Tunde Ednut on social media.

The car’s winner, who stressed that he did not see himself behind the wheel of a vehicle for the next three years, was ecstatic and could not contain his happiness.

“I no believe am say in this next three years, I go get this car or even drive a car. But Tunde, you make me enter car; na increase you go dey increase, nothing go stop you,” he said in part.

Watch the video below: