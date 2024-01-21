Reality TV star and comedian, Deeone is in the news again as he alleged that his colleague, Doyin David is in a relationship with a married man.

This comes amidst the war of words between the duo after Doyin vowed never to live on Lagos Mainland no matter the circumstances.

Deeone had slammed the brand influencer for implying that she’s better than everyone, Doyin in turn bashed him as being stupid and irrelevant.

In response, the controversial comedian stood on his point while he continued to ridicule the outspoken podcaster and unrealistic standards.

Deeone accused Doyin of having an affair with a married man despite her high moral standards. He added that his source was a friend and is certain as he dared Doyin to come out and deny it.

In his words:

“Why are you now on the mainland? Of which one na person wey dey close to you tell me say you no dey relationship. The person say make you say she you fit swear say the person you dey date no be married man.”