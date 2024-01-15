Funke Akindele, a Nigerian movie maker and actress, talked about her challenges and past marriages, especially her recent split from her ex-husband JJC Skillz .

Recall that people have been talking about the actress a lot for weeks since her movie “A Tribe Called Judah” came out.

Just recently, Funke Akindele talked about the challenges she’s faced in life on a radio talk show.

The actress, who been married twice, and both times ended in divorce, said she does she doesn’t see them as failures.

According to her, she believes in trying and failing as a natural part of the learning process.

She uses the analogy of a baby learning to walk to illustrate this point – falling is expected and part of the learning process.

Jenifa, as she is fondly called, sees challenges and problems as simply “normal stuff that happens in life” and not insurmountable failures.

Funke Akindele doesn’t dwell on her past marriages as “failures” but accepts them as what happened.

She prioritizes her mental health and career, considering them more important than her past relationships.

In her words;

“If you don’t fail, you can’t be successful. You have to keep trying. Like when a child is trying to walk, the child will walk small and just fall off. So it’s normal for you to fall but you just have to pick yourself and rise again.

For me, I see failure, I see challenges, I see obstacles, as part of life. My mum raised me like that. My mum will say if you do not fail, if you do not fall, you cannot succeed. So you have to keep going. And note, I do not even see the failures.

If you ask me now can you tell me one failure, I don’t see it as a failure. My personal life – marriage, I just take it as it comes. My mental health is very important. My career is very important, darling. I have to make an impact. I have to empower a lot of people. I have to inspire young people out there. I have to stay strong for my children and my siblings. Why am I living? I have a purpose, so my head is up. Yes I cry, yes I break down, but after I cry, I just look in the mirror and say “Keep moving”.

