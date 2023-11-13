Nollywood actor, Junior Pope has expressed gratitude to God as he celebrates his first child and son, Jay Jay on his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star reflected on Jay Jay’s growth and the pride he feel in the man he is becoming.

He blessed God for his son’s life and the man he is growing to become.

Junior Pope also expressed his love for his son and wishes him God’s blessings and protection.

In his words;

“Happy Birthday To Our First Bundle Of Joy…. @swagprincesjayjayjay

I still remember just like yesterday you joined our lovely family…..

I bless God for your life and the man you are growing to become

Love you my SUN my SON…..

Wishing you Gods perpetual Blessings And Protection. Amen

❤️❤️❤️❤️”

See his post below;

