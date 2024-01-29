In a significant development, Nigerian social media user, Agozi Samuel has retracted his unfounded allegations against comedian AY Makun.

Recall that Mr. Samuel had accused comic actor of having an affair with May Edochie, contributing to her marital difficulties with actor Yul Edochie.

These accusations, made public on Facebook, prompted Mr. Makun to file a defamation petition against Mr. Samuel.

In a recent video, Agozi Samuel has now apologized to AY Makun, acknowledging the falsehood of his claims.

He attributes his actions to financial hardship and a desire for online attention.

According to him, he did it for clout and to make ends meet for himself.

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ:61-year-old man stuns many, finishes with 4.84 CGPA from UNILAG, emerges as overall best graduating student