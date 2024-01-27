Lil Frosh, an up-and-coming singer, revisits an assault allegation against his now ex-girlfriend, Gift Camille a.k.a Cute Gemini, insisting that she set him up to ruin his career.

Recall that Lil Frosh was called out by his ex-girlfriend over assault allegations approximately two years ago, which resulted in his expulsion from DMW Records.

In a recent post via Instagram, the almost forgotten singer insisted on his innocence amidst a trending topic of bullying involving Gift.

According to Lil Frosh, the issue in the relationship started after Gif Camille disrespected his mother which triggered him to slap her. He added that he apologized for raising his hands at her and vowed never to repeat such.

However, he claimed that five months later, she had an allergy reaction which he knew of until she used the swelling from the allergy to frame him as an abuser.

He pleaded to Nigerians and Davido to give him a second chance to prove his worth as he emphasized his dying career and ill comments tossed at his name on social media.

In his words, partly;

“I thank God for the opportunity that just presented itself,God knows I did not beat Gemini. I was framed I was blackmailed, and after all I paid. I still can’t get my career back because of the lies that was told against me. Nobody gave me listening ears, I tried to explain to my BOSS @davido but he didn’t want to listen because he has zero tolerance for hitting women. Please guys help me I am innocent, help me beg Davido to give me a chance again, Nigerians God bare me witness I am innocent.”

