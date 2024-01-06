The wife of ailing Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, Ngozi Orji has denied seeking financial assistance from the public for her husband.

It was reported that Ngozi allegedly appealed when the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, who visited her husband at the hospital.

The report read:

“We thank God that he is alive today. He had an emergency surgery late last night after we moved him out of the previous hospital, and that saved his life. We are happy that God has shown us mercy. We seek the support of kind Nigerians to pray for his quick recovery and assist us in any way they deem necessary,”

However, in a recent interview, Ngozi said she is unaware of such a report and never granted any interview soliciting for money to care for her ailing husband.

She said:

“I have not seen that. Really? I have not even had time to check. Really? For where na? Who did I tell that one? I do not remember granting an interview to anybody. It is well. Please, I never said anything.”