Reality TV star, Phyna recounts how she rejected 5 million naira after a man walked up to her at a club and asked to spend the night with him.

The former BBNaija winner made this known while speaking in her podcast “Spill with Phyna.”

According to her, the man boldly walked up to her in a Lagos club and revealed how much of a big of hers he was.

Phyna said she was shocked when the man asked to spend the night with him and that he is willing to pay her the sum of 5 million naira.

In response, she stated that she asked him to send his own account number so that she can send the money to him.

See netizens reactions below:

daraofficial said: “I saw on twitter, someone said she used to date married men 🫵🏿”

iamsaminempirehomes wrote: “Haba naaa why are you people doubting her?? Person win 100m and still has multiple endorsements you guys think she can’t turn down a man’s 5m??

reallexzi said: “Say your faves no fit turn down 5m no mean say others no fit turn am down.”