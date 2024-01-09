BBNaija All-stars housemate, Frodd has shared a personal story about Late Prophet TB Joshua ‘s generosity.

This comes after the the late founder of the Synagogue church was in onaccused by BBC of abuse, staged miracles, rape, and others

According to Frodd, when he was in need in 2010, facing difficulties covering his university tuition and struggling with daily expenses, TB Joshua paid his scholarship.

The reality star revealed that the deceased also gave him 8,000 Naira every day for three months to help him with his basic needs.

Frodd attested to TB Joshua’s kindness and generosity by sharing this experience, offering a counterpoint to the negative claims circulating about the late prophet.

“Man when help me , paid my scholarship in Uni and gave me 8k everyday for 3months for feeding alone when I was in need back in 2010.” he wrote.

