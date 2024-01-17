Geraldine Oluoha, a 21-year-old lady who recently graduated from university, has a very interesting experience with a marriage proposal.

In a TikTok video, the lady she had big dreams and wanted to make the most of her freedom.

So, when a guy she knew proposed to her, she politely declined.She explained to him that she wanted to get to know him better before making such a big commitment.

According to her, She felt like they didn’t know each other well enough, and she wanted to have some time to live her life and figure out what she wanted.

The guy seemed to understand and and he agreed that it was important for them to have a strong foundation before getting married.

But then, something strange happened.The man secretly planned a proposal. A lot of people were present when he went down on one knee with a fancy ring and proposed.

He was putting a lot of pressure on her, hoping that the public setting would make her say yes.

However, the lady stayed true to herself and rejected the marriage proposal.

The guy didn’t take it well.*He got angry and started saying hurtful things to Geraldine. He called her names and accused her of being difficult.

In the end, Geraldine was glad that she didn’t give in to the pressure.His true colors came out, and she realized that she was better off without him.

Watch the video below;

