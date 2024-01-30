A little Nigerian boy who declares his desire to return from Canada to Nigeria while sobbing makes waves online.

The boy could be seen sobbing uncontrollably in the video as he expressed how unhappy he was in his new nation.

The family posts videos on their Facebook page, Udo’s Clan TV, where they chronicle their experiences living in Toronto, Canada, since they moved there.

His mother tried to calm him down right away by telling him that even though he couldn’t live in Nigeria by himself, he would return there as soon as he grew up.

This helped, and soon after that he stopped crying and became happier.

In reaction,

@engrpopey wrote: “This one don drink expired Cerelac”

@virginperspect said: “No where like home but our government is spoiling our home sweet home.”

@sammyscotttt asked: “Go back to Nigeria to do what? 🙄”

@maybewavyy advised: “give am anointing oil make e drink before e too late o”

@charliebeato commented: “Probe and find out why he wants to do reverse-Japa. He might be experiencing bullying and not integrating well. Probe”

Watch video below

I want to go back to Nigeria. I’m not happy here in Canada — Toddler opens up

pic.twitter.com/7FykNANb3M — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) January 30, 2024

