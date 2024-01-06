Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has disclosed that she dated a Muslim lover for whom she was willing to convert to Islam.

Phyna, during a chitchat with media personality Hero Daniels, stated that the relationship could not work since his family rejected her despite her expressed willingness to convert from Christianity.

She said that she is a Catholic who converted to Islam because of her boyfriend, but his family still didn’t approve of the relationship.

Phyna stated that she eventually quit the relationship, but found out she was pregnant afterwards and notified her ex-boyfriend, who denied responsibility.

In her words:

“I left, I went back home and found out I was pregnant. I called him and he said that’s my business. I would have loved to keep the child but the embarrassment was too much.

“Not even one person in the family wanted a Christian and I felt I had a bright future and I knew it was going to draw me back, so I was left to make the hardest choice ever.”