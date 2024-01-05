BBNaija star, Phyna has joined her colleague, Rachel to mock their former friend and colleague, Chichi for forgetting her lines during a movie shoot.
Recall that Chichi had posted a video on her Instagram story, where she forgot her lines on movie set.
“That moment your brains went on a vacation and you forgot your lines” she captioned it with laughing emoji.
Taking to her X page, Phyna mocked Chichi, making fun of her excuse that her brain was on vacation.
She wrote;
“Lights …….
Camara…..
Action 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Osim barbech…..
Orsinor brain went on vacation
Barbech isonu
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”
As of the time of this report, Chichi is yet to reply her.
See below;
ALSO READ:How I almost lost you – Patience Ozokwo spills as she marks daughter’s birthday
Discussion about this post