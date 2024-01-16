Relationship expert, Blessing CEO has taken legal action against Popular Nigerian prankster, Untouchable Comedy over a prank that went extreme.

Recall that the prank showed Blessing getting yanked out of her car by pretend cops.

Some fake police officers drove across the relationship coach as she headed to the airport. They dragged the s£x therapist from her car and into their van.

Blessing could be seen sobbing like a baby as she asked them to explain what she did wrong.

After Untouchable revealed that it was a prank, Blessing got angry and chased after him. She broke down in tears when she couldn’t catch him.

The Influencer later took to Instagram after the video went viral, threatening to deal with the skit maker.

Few days later, Blessing CEO has served Untouchable Comedy with a cease and desist letter.

The letter, which was dated January 18, 2024, accuses him of Defamation, cyber bullying, threat of assault and grievous bodily harm.

Sharing the news to her fans, she wrote;

“No gree for anybody this year.

Few days ago , one silly prank boy untouchable werey pranked me, using armed men to harass me on my way to the airport, I was embarrassed, bundled like a criminal and thrown into a van, beating , injured and almost k!lled by untouchable comedy’s. My money was missing and phones even stolen. At the end I was told it was a prank .

This prank was posted by untouchable on his different pages to humiliate me in public.So I decided to seek justice with the law as a law abiding citizen.. pranks should have limits.

Thanks to the Nigerian police for your wonderful corporation. As we await investigation and justice to be served .

Thanks lovers to your support and encouragement.”

