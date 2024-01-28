Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has vowed never to post her man on social media.

The beautiful mother of one, via her Snapchat had gone on a date and one of her fans had asked if it was a date with her man.

In response, Sophia Momodu stated that she would never post her man on social media.

She added that even if her man was held at gunpoint and sharing his photo online would save him, she wouldn’t do it.

In her words:

“I would never ever post my man, even if he was held at gunpoint & that 1 post could save his life”.

See some comments from netizens below,

Victoria Kenneth wrote, “Sophia Momodu age is not in your favor anymore. You too old now to be throwing shades at Davido’s wife

Victoria Kenneth added, “Haha. Sophia try to get man and settle down, because?

Peppy Charles wrote, “If at all there is a real man. If delusion was a person. Madam abeg dey clam down and just dey enjoy your life with your female friends till God answers your secret prayer. No use your hand curse yourself make your ordained man fit locate you

Bloom Ballonaire wrote, “Are you on dinner date was the question he asked, why the explanation?”.

