Popular Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare has shared her opinion on cheating relationships, as she advises fellow women.

Laide Bakare, in an exclusive interview with Oyinmomo TV, stated that if her man cheats on her, she would retaliate and cheat right back.

The movie star made this known as she claimed that all men cheat.

She affirmed that all men cheat and questioned if there is any man on Earth who doesn’t cheat.

Laide Bakare admonished women with cheating spouses, she told them not to leave their man but to rather cheat on them too, but do it with maturity.

In her words:

“All men cheat, affirmatively 100. Is there a man who doesn’t cheat? For women with me who cheat, I will say don’t pack out but you can cheat. This is the law of Moses. But you have to do it with all levels of maturity.

If my man cheats on me, I will cheat on him too”.