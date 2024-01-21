Popular Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has accused her ex-boyfriend of trying to jeopardize her new relationship.

The mother of three, who has been flaunting a mystery man who is alleged to be her new lover on her social media page.

Taking to her Instagram page to share photos with her lover, Laide Bakare alleged that one of her exes was trying to harm her relationship by threatening to beat him up as she questioned what was going on.

“My Ex threatened to beat him up. Haba!!!! Ki ko sele gangan na!!!”.

Check out reactions trailing her statement below:

Iman Tajudeen wrote, “We are happy for your union but don’t let it get dramatic. Keep it under wraps

Sharon Helizz questioned if Nigerians should stage a protest for her by writing, “Oh we should stage a protest abi u no fit go petition any threat yourself

Seun wrote, “We no wan hear story later

Iyaboad wrote, “Na pain he dey pain am. Show him pepper

Ajoke Plenty wrote, “What God has joined together

The Elisa Ase wrote, “Shey nah you tell him make he throw away you ni. He doesn’t value you then somehow else did. What’s the pain. He should rest abeg. Mtchewwwwww”.