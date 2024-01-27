Tochi, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has a message for women who are going through a lot in their relationship.

He revealed on his Instagram story that the main reason women struggle in relationships is a lack of money.

Tochi emphasized that if a lady had money, she would not suffer because they were already suffering before the relationship.

He said, “If you’re suffering in a relationship as a babe! Is simply because you self don’t have money! Because if you have money you won’t suffer! Even before the relationship you were suffering”.

See some comments from netizens below,

One Sabitalk wrote, “Women in Nigeria date for survival. Nothing anybody will tell me, what their own fathers are brothers couldn’t do for them they will be expecting you to do for them which would never be possible

One Ellas Slides wrote, “Tochi always dishing broke men advice

One Diane John4luv wrote, “Even women with money are suffering emotionally and mentally in relationships and marriages.

One Woo Szn wrote, “Abuja girls left the chat

One Vicky Gold wrote, “Very true thou. Men respect women who have a lot going on for them

One Topman Tech wrote, “No truer words”.