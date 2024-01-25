Timi Dakolo, the winner of the first season of Idols West Africa, has confirmed that, contrary to popular belief, he is not a gospel singer.

The ‘Iyawo Mi’ singer explained that his music is diverse, emphasizing that he cannot be classified into a specific genre.

He cleared the air when he was asked about his genre during an interview with On-Air-Personality, Dotun on Cool FM Lagos.

He said he is a creator of art and not just an artiste whose music goes beyond wedding tunes and his soulful project ‘Men of The South’ is about cultural pride.

Timi Dakolo added that he performs at gospel events because he is a Christian.

Dotun asked; “People kind of categorise you into gospel. Are you a gospel musician?”

In response, Dakolo said; “I am not, by any chance. I always say to people, ‘Is there a gospel banker or architect?’ It is you that decided that is what you want to do. Art is art.

“I am just an artiste. In fact, I am not an artiste, I am a creator of art. You cannot box my music into a particular genre.