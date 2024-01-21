DJ Chicken, the controversial disc jockey, breaks his silence hours after losing his TikTok page over derogatory remarks directed at Wizkid and his late mother.

In a viral video, DJ Chicken mocked the Grammy nominee while declaring his music career dead. He didn’t stop there; he also wished death on Wizkid.

In his exact words, “He sings rubbish; his glory has drowned and he would soon follow his late mother.”

The statement DJ Chicken made stirred a severe backlash amongst the fans of Wizkid who may have taken actions by mass-reporting his TikTok page.

Under 24-hours, the video sharing platform took action on the account of DJ Chicken, permanently suspending his account.

Reacting to the loss of his account, DJ Chicken swore that he was not moved by the decision, rather he is pained that he was yet to withdraw the funds he made on the platform overnight.

In his words, partly, “Those of you that reported my account will be unfortunate. I’m not pained, it’s only the money I made overnight that pained me. Let anything happen to my Instagram, I will show you all. If I lose my IG, I will make sure Wizkid lose his too.”

Watch the video below …