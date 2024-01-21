Controversial online personality, DJ Chicken has has tendered an apology to Grammy award-winning Afrobeats superstar singer, Wizkid, after he wished him death while also disrespecting his late mother, Jane Dolapo.

In a video currently circulating on social media, DJ Chicken was heard raining curses on Wizkid, insisting he could never make it again in life as his glory had come to ruin.

He added that the ‘Essence’ hitmaker isn’t making good music anymore and that soon he would soon die like his late mother.

Not long after his statement, many individuals took to social media to blast him while calling on WizKid to have him locked up behind bars.

DJ Chicken, in a fresh video, apologized to the singer and asked that he forgive and forget his slipup.

See netizens reactions below:

@kingwiybee: “Walai I fit swear for you with this thing wey you post apologies wetin? Na like that them dey apologise?”

@staintropez: “Make this no slide Abeg, make he still suffer small.”

@Tvnde20: “Na so he Dey always do, Maybe him head Dey always touch sometimes.”

@TheAndahSZN: “Omo who gave this guy platform abeg? I wish Dem fit leave me and him for one room. I go too wozz am.”

@AbolajiGNF: “Person wey no normal just that beating wey he chop that time he need am again.”

@tillar_dammy: “They never touch ham e dey apologize lidis. Na ontop that bed e go cry and tender better apology.”

Watch the video below: