Popular Nigerian rapper, Ladipo Eso, better known as Ladipoe has stated that Grammy award-winning Afrobeats superstar Wizkid doesn’t inspire him musically.
The ‘feeling’ hitmaker who is signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavins record took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, in response to a fan’s question.
Ladipoe stated that while Wizkid does not influence him as a musician, he is inspired by the ‘Essence’ crooner’s attitude and business acumen.
It all started with the rapper tweeted, “RnB inspired me just as much as Hip Hop did”
A fan with username @_okikiola_1 asked; “So Basically wizkid is part of the people who inspired you.”
In response, Ladipoe said; “Musically no. Persona and business acumen definitely”
Another tweep, @Bankz_12345 added;
“😂😂😂 how mid won inspire person
In response, the Ladipoe said; “Wiz is not mid”
