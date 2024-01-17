Popular Nigerian rapper, Ladipo Eso, better known as Ladipoe has stated that Grammy award-winning Afrobeats superstar Wizkid doesn’t inspire him musically.

The ‘feeling’ hitmaker who is signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavins record took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, in response to a fan’s question.

Ladipoe stated that while Wizkid does not influence him as a musician, he is inspired by the ‘Essence’ crooner’s attitude and business acumen.

It all started with the rapper tweeted, “RnB inspired me just as much as Hip Hop did”

A fan with username @_okikiola_1 asked; “So Basically wizkid is part of the people who inspired you.”

In response, Ladipoe said; “Musically no. Persona and business acumen definitely”

Another tweep, @Bankz_12345 added;

“😂😂😂 how mid won inspire person

In response, the Ladipoe said; “Wiz is not mid”

See the exchange below;