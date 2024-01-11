Popular BBNaija reality star, Uriel laments over being only approached by younger men who do not believe her real age.

Uriel declared that she would only think about going out with younger guys if they had something worthwhile to offer.

The reality TV star and food expert claims that she is ready to start a family but that she keeps getting approached by younger men.

Uriel made this known while speaking in the podcast “Spill with Phyna” as she disclosed that her figure makes it difficult for the younger men to believe that she’s older than them.

The fitness enthusiast stated:

“I get approached by younger guys because people don’t believe my age. I’m in my 30s, right? But a lot of 28–29 guys approach me. And I’m like, ‘I can’t date you because I’m in a different stage in life. I’m ready to start a family. So, what can you offer me? You’re just getting into life.”