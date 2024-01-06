Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi, is curious to know if marrying someone with two failed marriages is not a red flag.

The businesswoman asked if marrying someone who has been married twice is not a warning sign, particularly if the exes are still alive.

Maureen Esisi added that no one could make her change her opinion since she saw that kind of person as an egomaniac.

In her words:

“Is marrying someone who has been married twice already not a RED FLAG? Like both exes are still alive oo. Not one time, TWICE!!! You can’t tell me nothing, the person is a Narcissist.”

See netizens reactions below:

Mikkyx wrote: “It’s actually a big red flag. It means the fault is from the man/woman. Cause once beaten, twice shy. How dem take beat you two times?”

Quincy Focus said: “You’re the red flag. Thank God Blossom noticed on time.”

Ruth Nkeki penned: “The fault might not be from the man but it’s a red flag. You should have a double mind about such person.”