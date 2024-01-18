Popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong has opened up about his marital crisis with his wife, Alexer.

Theinfong reported yesterday, Wednesday, January 17 that the couple’s marriage seems to have hit the rock after a private chat was leaked on social media where the couple slammed eachother.

In one of the chats, Harrysong threatened to stop taking care of his wife if she failed to abort her pregnancy, telling her that he would not be responsible for the child since his wife had abandoned his grandmother.

Things escalated when his wife, Alexer asked Harrysong if the girls they are pimping to him are better than her, to which the singer surprisingly said yes that they are far better than his wife.

In a recent development, Harrysong has now taken to Instagram where he admitted their marital crisis especially due to the rumours circulating on social media.

He appealed to the public to respect their privacy at this challenging time in their marriage.

In his words:

“After much reflection and discussion with my family, I have decided to put out this to my fans and well wishes, that while this is undoubtedly a challenging time for my family on the stories making rounds on social media of the marital problems my wife and I are having. I am appealing to members of the public to respect my family’s privacy during this period and also to kindly request for your utmost understanding pls. Thanks for the love and support”.

See post below: