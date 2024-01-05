Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has assured Nigerians that his comment section will be open for draggings.

The father of four has been in the news recently after calling out and dragging his estranged wife for her hypocrisy and manipulative tactics.

Taking to his Instagram page, Yul noted how eager his detractors and critics are to comment on his page. He promised to open the comment section for them so they could express themselves freely.

He appreciated all who called on him and sent him messages to check up on him, assuring them that he was fine. However, the actor pleaded with those who still love him to send his late son posthumous birthday wishes.

“I know you all can’t wait to comment on my posts. Don’t worry, the comment section will be open tomorrow. Feel free to express yourself.

To all the people who called me & sent messages to check up on me today, fans & friends, thank you, I am doing fine.

It’s still my son’s birthday.

If you love me, pls wish him a happy birthday for me.

Love you all”.