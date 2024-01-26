The adopted daughter of Nollywood veteran Mr Ibu, Jasmine Chioma Okekeagwu, has reacted to reports of being arrested over N55 million theft.

Theinfong reported that the Nigerian Police, through its Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCID) in Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos State, on Thursday, January 25 announced the arrest of Oyeabuchi Daniel Okafor and Jasmine.

Both were arrested on charges of conspiring and defrauding John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, of the sum of N55 million.

In a statement released by the police on on Thursday, the FCID revealed that it had acted upon a petition submitted by Diamond Waves Law on behalf of the actor’s wife, Stella Maris Chinyere Okafor.

The petition alleged that two sons of Mr. Ibu, in collaboration with his adopted daughter, Jasmine, were involved in a conspiracy to defraud their father.

Jasmine, while reacting to the news of her arrest, laughed over the report, saying the police were wrong with the amount being circulated online.

She wrote: “Wrong figures it was actually 1 billion ooh ! Unna min,d go touch ground. Responding live from kiri kiri.”