Police have reportedly arrested veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu‘s son, and his adopted daughter Jasmine for allegedly stealing N55 million from his donations, according to recent reports.

Mr ibu‘s son, Oyeabuchi Daniel Okafor and Jasmine Chioma Okekeagwu were detained by police in Ikoyi, Lagos State, on suspicion of defrauding Mr Ibu, of N55 million.

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCID), located in Alagbon, made this announcement in a communiqué.

FCID Spokesperson, ASP Mayegun Aminat, in the statement said:

“On 6th September, 2023, a petition was received from Diamond Waves Law on behalf of Stella Maris Chinyere Okafor wherein one Onyeabuchi Daniel Okafor, Valentine Okafor, both of whom are sons of Mr. John Ikechukwu Okafor (Alias Ibu) and Jasmine Chioma Okekeagwu were alleged to have conspired to defr@ud Mr. Ibu while being on sick bed.”