Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has written a heartwarming message to his wife, Damilola, on their 11th wedding anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star reflected on their eleven years together, not just as years spent passing time, but as years actively filled with living, loving, and learning.

On their wedding anniversary, Deyemi Okanlawon talked about how much he cherishes his wife, even more today than ever before.

He promises that his love will only grow stronger with time, offering a reassuring commitment to their future.

In his words;

“11yrs of living, loving and learning with you… cheers to the next 89yrs! 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹”

“To my wife and mother of my children, it’s been 11yrs of loving you and I cherish you even more today, and I always will. Happy anniversary Damilover.

Your Crown”

