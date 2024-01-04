Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has penned a heart-wrenching message to his late son, Kambi on his 17th Posthumous birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star poured out his raw grief, describing the immense pain of Kambi’s absence.

Despite the sorrow, Yul Edochie finds solace in a dream where he saw his late son happy and thriving.

According to him, he draws strength from his faith and responsibility towards his remaining children.

The movie director added he has accepted God’s will while eternally missing his son.

He wrote:

“Kambi yooooo!

Happy 17th birthday, my great son.

Hope you’re doing well over there.

I never knew I’ll ever do a write-up like this, but here we are.

Life.

I kept asking God to let me see you again, and he granted my wish.

And I saw you once in my dream.

You looked much taller and more handsome. And bigger. You were glowing.

Seems you’re now playing basketball over there and left football. You looked very happy. Obviously, life over there is quite different from here.

Down here we’re doing our best to cope. It’s not been easy without you around. The pain is terrible.

But I’m strong. Very strong.

I have to be strong for me and your siblings. While submitting totally to the will of God.

We miss you. We love you, but God loves you more.

You’re elevated now. Keep watching over us all.

Keep flying, son.

Till we meet again. Don’t stop playing football.

Happy 17th birthday, Son.

Daddy loves you.

❤️❤️❤️”

See below;

