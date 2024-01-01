Legendary Nollywood actor Zack Orji has reportedly been rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Hospital in Abuja.

The 63-year-old veteran actor is said to be in critical condition after collapsing in his bathroom.

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, shared the news on Facebook, urging prayers for Zack Orji.

According to Joe Igbokwe, Orji is unable to walk or speak, undergoing various tests to diagnose his condition.

He was taken to the hospital two days ago after feeling weak for several weeks, leading to his eventual collapse in the bathroom.

A close source to the actor confirmed the incident mentioning that the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) would soon issue a statement regarding the situation.

