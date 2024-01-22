A young Nigerian lady shares the delectable transformation that met her food needs after meeting her boyfriend.

A video circulating on social media depicted how a woman’s meal plan changed in a short period of time during her relationship.

According to the lady, before she met her man, her food used to be basic; or what you can call an average Nigerian meal.

However, her story changed when she met her boyfriend and started eating food that could be considered above average in Nigeria.

The video has since generated a wave of reactions from social media users who find it amusing that she sees her boyfriend as food industry.

See reactions below;

Didi💕❤️ said: “Them no Dey feed this one for house o😂.”

Lizzypet__NobodyEx!!! reacted: “Now food make this one enter relationship 😒😒😒🤣😂🤣😂.”

Abiodun❤️🥰 stated: “Nawa o some people just like embarrassing their parents online 😏😏.”

blinkz250 said: “😂 😂 😂 God abeg oo, you no dey chop chicken and turkey before you meet am? 😂 😂.”

EniolaArab wrote: “Evidence don Dey like this, I no wan come across any post wey you Dey cry 😭oo..you chop turkey !!”

Watch the video below …