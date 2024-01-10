Nigerian fashion blogger and businesswoman, Laura Ikeji is over the moon after welcoming her third child, a beautiful baby girl named Chanel Kanu.

Recall that on December 28th, 2023, the businesswoman took to her Instagram to share the happy news with her millions of followers.

“It’s a girl! Thank u God,” Laura captioned a series of photos from the hospital, radiantly beaming alongside her husband Ogbonna Kanu.

Weeks later, Laura Ikeji has shared beautiful photos of her third child.

The proud parent couldn’t contain her joy, and she even joked about her daughter’s inheriting her signature nose: “U see the nose? Lol. She’s definitely mine!”

She added; ” Love you lil Miss Chanel Kanu. Laurel n I can’t wait to start dressing u up😍😍”

Fans and fellow celebrities were quick to shower the fashionista with congratulations.

See her post below:

ALSO READ:“Charles go dey shake now” – Reactions as Portable goes berserk on a boxing bag as he trains against his match with Charles Okocha