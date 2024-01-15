The management of the late talented singer, Mohbad, has revealed that the singer never had a Will as they share an update into his investigation.

Mohbad’s father, Mr Aloba had stirred controversies has he revealed in an interview that his son had written a will which was thumb-printed before his untimely death.

In response, the singer‘s management, took to his verified Instagram page on Monday, January 15, to deny claims of a Will, urging people to steer clear of false news.

The management also updated fans and followers of the late singer on the ongoing police investigation into his death as it was revealed that authorities of the Nigerian police have conducted and communicated that the autopsy report from samples sent abroad will take a couple of months before they are being shared to the public.

