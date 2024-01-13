Popular Nigerian rapper, singer and record executive, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, better known as Terry G, has announced his retirement from music.

Terry G, in a video currently making headlines on social media apologized to his fans while announcing his exit from the music scene.

In his words:

“My people, it’s still on the matter, I remain Apako Master. I’m about to say a big thank you to my fans for staying true all the years, back to back.”

“I really appreciate you all for the amazing years, back to back. Thank you all for the love; I really appreciate.”

“I’m about to make a big announcement, and I know it will be disappointing for many people. I have my personal reasons, and I want to say, I’m quitting music, I no dey do again, I’m done.”

“I really appreciate you guys for staying true to me, for showing me so much love. My fans, thank you. God bless you.”

Watch him speak below: