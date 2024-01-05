Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has criticized Africans who, upon venturing abroad, distance themselves from religious practices.

The renowned media personality revealed that many dedicated followers of religion in Africa tend to be those grappling with poverty and hardship.

According to him, when Africans relocate to countries like Canada or America, where economic opportunities present themselves, individuals often neglect their religious affiliations with financial stability.

He said:

“I do not know if you can still call the type of supposed Christianity we practice in Sub-Saharan Africa a religion. It is more like po erty-induced delusion and far-based ph bia. And this is why many Black Africans lose their religion after a few months in Canada or America.

Because it was never real, and the system provides us with what we expected God to provide us. Relocation often reveals that our religion was just a reaction to our environment and situation.”