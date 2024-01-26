Controversial Ex-Big brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide, has blasted critics of her most recent podcast episode with Phyna.

The media personality has been in the wrong end of the news recently for her inauspicious comments on the Spill it with Phyna podcast.

Subsequently, Tacha was dragged by critics online her statements but she claimed those dragging her are not smart.

According to her, most of the videos that have been circulating are only snippets of their conversations and not the entire episode.

She noted that this is why it is easy for fake news to be easily spread because most people just follow the crowd and not the right thing.

Tacha added that most people already make their judgement on the things she said, so they are not trying to understand her own side of the story..

Watch the video below: