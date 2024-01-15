Popular Twitter personality Daniel Regha recently captivated his fans and followers after revealing that he’s single despite how handsome he is.

Daniel Regha made this disclosure on Twitter where he stated that a lot of people find it difficult to believe that he was single, especially given the fact that he was handsome.

The controversial social media critic spoke about negative effect of being an attractive guy, disclosing that many people would naturally think that everything comes with ease.

He said:

“One of the biggest disadvantages of being a handsome guy is that many people think u have it easy; People often tell me “A whole fine boy like u no get money, fine guy like u dey single” etc.

Most people assume that the world revolves around anyone handsome, but that’s not the case.”