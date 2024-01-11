A twitter user has made the limited offer of connecting the popular disc jockey, Cuppy to a match maker who will help her find a man for 1 million dollars.

This comes after the socialite took to the social media page to lament about how being single and childless in ones 30s can be very terrible.

The netizen known as @MikaelCBernard said that he would link Cuppy to Lege Miami who will definitely be able to find a man for her.

However, the tweep said that his fee would be 1 million dollars.

He wrote:

“Cuppy I have someone for you. His name is Lege Miami. He connected Seyi Tinubu to his wife.

If you can pay me $1M, I can link you up with him. Hes a master of match making.

This offer is limited”

See the post below: