Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has confirmed her romantic relationship with her colleague, IK Ogbonna as she celebrates him on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star showered him with compliments, expressing her admiration for his personality and character.

Ini Edo described IK Ogbonna as an amazing, kind,sweet,brave,loving,smart and “Old wise man”.

According to her, he has the purest of heart.

Ini Edo sincerely wished the celebrant success, happiness, and a life filled with good people and experiences.

She wrote;

“It’s world Okeosisi day. Happy birthday king! You are amazing, kind,sweet,brave,loving,smart, to me , an Old wise man 😀 and above all … you have the purest of heart. May the universe align with your every dream and may the goodness of your heart attract only and all the goodness of this world, and may Your days be filled with peace,Joy and laughter… Happy birthday My love @ikogbonna 🤗 🥰💕”

